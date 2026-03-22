President Zardari pays tribute to Begum Nusrat Bhutto on her 97th birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to Begum Nusrat Bhutto, “Madar-e-Jamhooriat”, and said that her life was marked by grace, resilience and a firm commitment to democratic values.

In his message on the 97th birth anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto, the president said that she showed courage and dignity by standing alongside Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at a time of great trial. She endured profound personal loss, yet remained resolute in her efforts to uphold democracy.

After 1977, she led the democratic movement with determination. As Chairperson of the Pakistan Peoples Party, she kept the party united during one of its most difficult periods, the president said adding that she also guided the next generation of democratic leadership, particularly through her support for Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto during a critical phase in our political history.

President Zardari pointed out that her example continued to influence the Pakistan Peoples Party and others committed to democratic governance. Her leadership in times of strain gave direction to many and remains part of our collective political memory.

Her work for the rights of the marginalised, especially women, remains an important part of that legacy, the president said adding that for many families across Pakistan, the space she helped keep open for representative politics has had practical consequences. It has meant elected local bodies, access to public services through accountable institutions and a voice, however limited, in decisions that affect daily life.

The nation remains indebted to Begum Nusrat Bhutto for her sacrifices and vision. May Allah grant her the highest ranks in Jannah, the president prayed.