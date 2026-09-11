President Zardari pays rich tribute to Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, on his 61st martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari has paid rich tribute to Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on his 61st martyrdom anniversary, saying the valiant soldier had immortalized his name in history by laying down his life while defending the motherland during the 1965 War.

In his message on the occasion, the President said the great sacrifice of Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed stood as a shining example of unwavering commitment to the sanctity of the homeland’s soil and to national defence.

He said the martyr’s matchless sacrifice and unparalleled valour were a source of pride for the entire nation and a beacon of guidance for the younger generation.

The President said Pakistan would always remember the sacrifices of its martyrs, who form the strong foundation of the country’s freedom, sovereignty and national security.

He said the nation would continue to cherish the sacrifices of its brave martyrs and salute their unmatched spirit of patriotism and devotion to the country.

President Zardari said the courage and dedication displayed by Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed while defending Pakistan’s frontiers would continue to inspire generations of Pakistanis to come, and that the entire nation salutes the martyr and all those who rendered sacrifices for the defence and integrity of the motherland.