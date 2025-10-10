President Zardari offers condolences on demise of Rais Mahboob Magsi

- Advertisement -

NAWABSHAH, Oct 10 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari Thursday visited Village Allah Bux Magsi to offer dua and fateha khawani at the residence of late Rais Mahboob Ali Magsi. The President expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

The President was received by Rais Mahboob Ali Magsi’s son, Aftab Magsi, and other family members including Maaiz Khan Magsi, Ali Jan Magsi, and Asad Magsi.

Sindh Home Minister Zia ul Hasan Lanjar, Sindh Minister for Prisons Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, and Balochistan Provincial Minister Mir Ali Hassan Brohi also accompanied the President during the visit.

APP/mnr