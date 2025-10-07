President Zardari offers condolences at Lanjhar House in Nawabshah

- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Oct 07(APP): President Asif Ali Zardari, on Tuesday, visited Lanjhar House in Nawabshah to offer condolences on the passing of the mother of Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjhar and Tariq Ali Solangi.
While expressing sympathy with the bereaved family, President Zardari prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace and for strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
The president observed that there was no substitute for the love and affection of a mother, describing her demise as a profound tragedy for the family, adding that he stood with the bereaved family in this moment of grief and sorrow.