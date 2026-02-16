President Zardari offers condolence on demise of Gopang tribe chief

MULTAN, Feb 16 (APP):President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari visited Basti Ranjhay Khan to offer condolence and participate in the Fateha for the late chief of the Gopang tribe, Sardar Ranjhay Khan Gopang.

The President extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul. He met with the deceased’s brother, Sardar Habibur Rehman Khan Gopang, who serves as a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) and also as the District President of Pakistan Peoples Party Rahim Yar Khan.

During the visit, prominent representatives and elders of the Gopang tribe were also present. They expressed gratitude to the President for personally visiting and standing with the family in their moment of grief.

The visit reflected solidarity, respect for tribal leadership, and the strong bond between the political leadership and the local community of Rahim Yar Khan.

On this occasion, President Asif Ali Zardari also placed the traditional turban of chieftainship upon the head of the late leader’s eldest son, Chief Sardar Noor-ul-Zaman Khan Gopang, formally conferring upon him the honour and responsibilities of tribal leadership.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider, MNA Makhdoom Mustafa Mahmood, and President Pakistan People’s Party South Punjab Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood were also present on the occasion.