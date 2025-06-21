President Zardari launches ‘Benazir Hunarmand Programme’ to empower skilled workforce

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 21 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari formally launched the Benazir Hunarmand Programme at a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the President underscored the importance of education and skill development, stating that every household should be equipped with the tools of learning and education.

He said that BISP was based on the philosophy of Zulfikar Bhutto Shaheed whose legacy was carried forward by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who believed in inclusive prosperity and education for all. “We are determined to realize her vision for the uplift of marginalized segments of society,” the President said. First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was also present at the launch of the programme.

Highlighting the importance of the Benazir Hunarmand Programme, President Zardari noted that skills development was crucial not only for national progress but also for preparing a skilled workforce to meet the growing demand in international markets. “We should equip our youth with modern technical skills needed globally,” he remarked.

He particularly stressed the significance of the nursing profession, calling it one of the most sought-after fields internationally, and urged that special priority should be given to training in this area.

President Zardari also underlined the importance of learning foreign languages alongside modern skills to enable our youth to get jobs in foreign markets.

Referring to his previous tenure, the President recalled that he had launched the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), which became a cornerstone of social protection in Pakistan.

He expressed gratitude to former Finance Minister Naveed Qamar, acknowledging his valuable role in the launch and implementation of BISP. He said, “Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) will be improved further and more programmes will be added.”

The President said that the Benazir Hunarmand Programme is a continuation of that legacy, aimed at uplifting communities through empowerment and opportunity. He reiterated his resolve to ensure that the youth of Pakistan are provided with the skills, education, and opportunities necessary to build a prosperous country. The President said June 21 was an important day for Pakistan People’s Party as it was the birthday of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.“It is also a day of sorrow as we lost Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto who guided us with her wisdom and farsightedness,” he added.

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Senator Rubina Khalid said Benazir Income Support (BISP), since its inception 17 years ago, had become the largest social protection programme. Under the programme, women were declared head of the household and received financial help for their 10 million families, she added.

BISP was also in the forefront to disburse timely financial assistance to flood affectees in 2022 and during the COVID pandemic, she noted.

She said BISP had always been more than a safety net, it was a commitment to inclusion, dignity and transformation of people especially women. Benazir Hunarmand Programme, while using the database of BISP will create an empowered and self-reliant citizenry, which will be capable of participating productively in economic endeavours, she explained.

The programme, she said, would offer practical and demand-driven training in multiple fields enabling critical economic and social change and causing poverty alleviation. She said BISP was a globally acknowledged social protection model, which other countries wanted to emulate.

She thanked the partners of BISP including the German government for extending valuable support for different development initiatives.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider, ministers, parliamentarians, diplomats and high-ranking officers attended the event.

A cake was also cut on the occasion to celebrate the birthday of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.