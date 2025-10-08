President Zardari lauds security forces for successful operation in Orakzai

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday praised the security forces for their brave and successful operation in District Orakzai.

In a statement, the president expressed satisfaction over the elimination of 19 Indian-backed Fitna-al-Khawarij terrorists.

He paid tribute to the martyred officers Lt Colonel Junaid Tariq, Major Tayab Rahat, and others, calling them heroes of the nation.

President Zardari extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for strength and patience for them during this difficult time.

“Our brave soldiers have set an everlasting example by sacrificing their lives in the defence of the country,” the president said, adding that the sacrifices of the martyrs are a symbol of national unity and unwavering resolve.

He also reaffirmed the nation’s determination to completely eliminate Indian-backed terrorists from Pakistan’s soil.