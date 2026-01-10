President Zardari lauds security forces for eliminating 11 terrorists

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari, Saturday, commended the professional competence of the security personnel and police force for eliminating 11 terrorists of Fitna al-Khwarij in intelligence-based operations in North Waziristan and Kurram districts.

The president reiterated that the efforts would continue till complete eradication of Fitna al-Khwarij, President Secretariat, in a press release, said.

“The role of the security forces and law enforcement agencies in protecting the lives and properties of the nation is commendable,” he added.