President Zardari lauds Pakistan Navy for major drug interdiction operation in Arabian Sea

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday praised the Pakistan Navy for a major counter-narcotics operation in the Arabian Sea, commending the force for seizing narcotics worth 130 million dollars and demonstrating exceptional professionalism.

In a statement issued by the Presidency, President Zardari said the successful operation has made the nation proud, noting that the Pakistan Navy continues to prove its vigilance and operational readiness in safeguarding maritime frontiers.

He highlighted the role of PNS Tabuk, which led the interdiction mission in the Arabian Sea, describing the operation as a clear testament to the Navy’s capability and preparedness.

The president also acknowledged the continuity of success, noting that this was the third major interdiction carried out by the Pakistan Navy in the last two months. He termed the series of operations highly commendable and reflective of the Navy’s unwavering commitment.

President Zardari added that the Pakistan Navy is playing a crucial role in curbing illegal activities at sea, reinforcing national and regional maritime security.