President Zardari, Iranian President exchange Eid greetings

KARACHI, Apr 11 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari and President of Iran, Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, held a telephonic conversation on Thursday and exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

During the conversation, President Asif Ali Zardari offered his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the Iranian leadership and the bereaved families who lost their dear ones in the Israeli attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus.

The President expressed his concern over the humanitarian crisis and the genocide being committed by the Israeli forces and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

President Asif Ali Zardari assured his Iranian counterpart that Pakistan would continue to work with Iran in all areas of mutual interest to further boost bilateral cooperation. He underlined the need to enhance the exchange of information to overcome the security challenges being faced by the two countries.

He extended an invitation to the Iranian President to visit Pakistan.

The President also wished the Iranian President and his family continued well-being, health and happiness.