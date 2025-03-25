20.5 C
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
President Zardari grieved over passing of army chief's mother

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday expressed his deep grief over the demise of the mother of Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir.

The president, in a statement, extended condolence and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

“We share the grief of General Syed Asim Munir over his mother’s passing. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family during this difficult time,” the president said.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

