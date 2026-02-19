President Zardari grieved over deaths by Karachi building collapse

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday expressed his deep grief over the deaths caused by a building collapse in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar area.

The president, in a statement, conveyed sympathies to the families of the deceased and directed the authorities concerned to extend the best possible medical care to those injured in the incident.

Also directing the acceleration of the rescue operation, President Zardari asked the Sindh government to inspect buildings, ensure the safety of gas cylinders, and strictly enforce building codes.

He said that the provincial government should conduct a thorough investigation into every aspect of the incident and take measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.