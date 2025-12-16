President Zardari for stronger ties with Ireland

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari, Tuesday, stressed the need to expand bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Ireland in trade and investment as well as in sustainable development, climate change, critical and emerging technologies, education, culture and tourism.

He expressed his views during a meeting with Ambassador Mariam Madiha Aftab, Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Ireland, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Secretariat Media Wing said in a press release.

The president congratulated her on her appointment and expressed confidence that she would work to strengthen Pakistan–Ireland relations, with a focus on building a strong economic partnership.

He asked for efforts to attract Irish investment in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones and information technology sector.

Referring to Ireland’s upcoming Presidency of the European Union from July to December next year, the president emphasised the importance of enhancing high-level and parliamentary exchanges.

He recalled the visit of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to Ireland in 1994 and a recent visit by a Senate delegation.

Highlighting the Pakistani diaspora in Ireland, the president asked for closer engagement to strengthen people-to-people ties and project Pakistan’s positive image through cultural diplomacy and media outreach.