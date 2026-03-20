President Zardari felicitates Tunisian leadership on National Day

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday extended his warm felicitations to the President of the Republic of Tunisia, Kais Saied, and the friendly people of Tunisia on the auspicious occasion of their National Day.

President Zardari highlighted that Pakistan and Tunisia enjoy cordial and enduring relations founded on mutual respect, shared values and the close affinity between the two peoples.

The cooperation between the two nations over the years reflects a spirit of friendship and goodwill that continues to guide this engagement. He expressed confidence that the bonds between the two countries will grow even stronger in the years ahead.

The president conveyed his best wishes for the good health and happiness of President Kais Saied, and for the continued peace, progress and prosperity of the people of Tunisia.