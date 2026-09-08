President Zardari felicitates Tajikistan on 35th Independence Anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari has extended warm felicitations to President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the people of Tajikistan on the 35th anniversary of the country’s Independence.

In his letter, the President highlighted that Pakistan attached great importance to its historic and brotherly ties with Tajikistan, which were rooted in shared faith, cultural affinities, common heritage and mutual trust.

He underscored that Pakistan greatly valued the steady expansion of bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including trade, energy, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges.

President Zardari expressed confidence that under the leadership of President Emomali Rahmon, the fraternal partnership between Pakistan and Tajikistan would continue to deepen.

He said stronger bilateral ties would contribute to promoting peace, stability, connectivity and prosperity in the region.