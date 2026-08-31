President Zardari felicitates Malaysia on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday conveyed his warm felicitations to the Government and people of Malaysia on the occasion of Merdeka Day, marking the country’s 69th Independence Day.

In his letter to Sultan Ibrahim, the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia, the President said that Merdeka Day marks the historic occasion of Malaysia’s independence and reflected the vision of its founding fathers, the leadership of the nation and the dedication of its people.

The president said that Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy close and friendly relations founded on shared values, common faith, mutual trust and cooperation. He noted that bilateral collaboration has continued to strengthen in areas including trade and investment, education, defence, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed confidence that cooperation between Pakistan and Malaysia would continue to deepen for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

He also conveyed his best wishes for the good health and happiness of the Malaysian leadership and for the continued peace, progress and prosperity of the people of Malaysia.