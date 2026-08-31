President Zardari felicitates Kyrgyz counterpart on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday conveyed his warm felicitations to President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov and the brotherly people of Kyrgyzstan as they celebrate their Independence Day, annually observed on August 31.

In his letter to President Zhaparov, the president said that Pakistan highly valued its close and friendly relations with the Kyrgyz Republic, founded on shared history, cultural affinity, mutual trust and close cooperation.

Recalling his visit to Kyrgyzstan in July 2026, he said that the visit had revived cherished memories of his earlier visit to the country in 1995 and provided another valuable opportunity to further strengthen bilateral relations.

He also fondly recalled President Sadyr Zhaparov’s visit to Pakistan in December 2025.

The president said that productive discussions during both occasions had reaffirmed the shared commitment of Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan to expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed his desire to continue working closely with President Sadyr Zhaparov to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries for their mutual benefit.

He also conveyed his best wishes for President Sadyr Zhaparov’s good health and happiness and for the continued peace, progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of the Kyrgyz Republic.