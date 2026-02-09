President Zardari felicitates Japanese PM on historic electoral win

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday congratulated Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi on the historic landslide victory of her Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in the lower house elections, securing a commanding majority in the House of Representatives.

The president, in a statement, noted that the decisive electoral outcome reflected the strong confidence of the Japanese people in Prime Minister Takaichi’s leadership and her commitment to making Japan strong and prosperous.

President Zardari observed that the scale of the mandate, marking a post-1955 record for the party, underscored public endorsement of Prime Minister Takaichi’s policy direction and governance agenda at a critical moment for Japan.

He conveyed his best wishes to Prime Minister Takaichi for success in fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to her by the Japanese electorate and expressed confidence that Japan would continue to advance stability, progress and prosperity under her leadership.

The president also reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen friendly relations with Japan and to deepen cooperation across areas of mutual interest for the benefit of both peoples.