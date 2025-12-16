President Zardari felicitates government, people of Bhutan on their National Day

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, extended warm felicitations to King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the Royal Government and the people of Bhutan on their National Day.

“This day marks the historic coronation of Gongsar Ugyen Wangchuck as the first Druk Gyalpo in 1907, a moment that laid the foundations of a unified and modern Bhutan under the Wangchuck monarchy. It is also an occasion to honour the contribution of Bhutan’s successive monarchs in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and nurturing its unique cultural identity,” the president said in his message on the occasion of National Day of Bhutan.

He said Bhutan’s focus on people-centred development, especially its philosophy of Gross National Happiness and its commitment to environmental stewardship, continues to inspire many around the world.

He said Pakistan values its cordial relations with Bhutan both bilaterally and specially within the SAARC framework. “It is sad that India continues to kill the South Asian spirit of SAARC by its hegemonic designs by freezing the great multilateral forum. With the help of the great people of Bhutan, we look forward to revive SAARC with more power and impact.

We also look forward to working together to strengthen cooperation in education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges for the peace and prosperity of our region,” he added.

He also conveyed his best wishes for the continued good health and happiness of His Majesty the King and for lasting progress and wellbeing for the people of Bhutan.