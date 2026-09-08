President Zardari felicitates DPRK on 78th founding anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari has extended felicitations to President of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un and the people of the DPRK on the 78th anniversary of the founding of the republic.

In his letter, the President highlighted that Pakistan and the DPRK enjoyed cordial relations based on mutual trust and goodwill.

President Zardari expressed firm confidence that bilateral relations between the two countries would continue to strengthen in the years ahead for the mutual benefit of both nations.

He also conveyed his best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.