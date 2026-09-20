President Zardari felicitates Armenia on 35th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari has extended warm felicitations to the government and the people of the Republic of Armenia on the 35th Independence Day of their country, annually obserrved on September 21.

In his message to President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, the president said that Pakistan and Armenia had entered a new chapter in their bilateral relations.

Building on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries last August, President Zardari expressed confidence that Pakistan and Armenia would further strengthen their ties and expand mutually beneficial cooperation in areas of common interest for the peace, progress and prosperity of their peoples.