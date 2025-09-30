President Zardari extends warm greetings to China on its 76th National Day

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP):President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday extended warm and heartfelt congratulations to the Government and the people of the People’s Republic of China on the occasion of their 76th National Day, commemorating the founding of the nation in 1949.

In his official message issued from the Presidency, President Zardari noted that the people of Pakistan join their Chinese brothers and sisters in celebrating this significant occasion, which he described as a testament to China’s remarkable journey of progress, unity, and national advancement.

He praised the visionary leadership of President Xi Jinping, crediting it with propelling China to new heights in innovation, global engagement, and sustainable development. “President Xi’s commitment to people-centric governance, shared prosperity, and the idea of a community with a shared future for mankind continues to inspire the world,” he said.

President Zardari emphasized the ever-strengthening nature of the Pakistan-China relationship, which he described as “multifaceted” and “time-tested.” He highlighted the outcomes of his recent visits to China, during which both countries reaffirmed their shared commitment to expanding trade, infrastructure development, and strategic security cooperation.

President Zardari also expressed a desire to further enhance people-to-people connections, particularly in the fields of science, education, technology, and culture, calling them the “bedrock of our enduring partnership.”

President Zardari extended his best wishes to President Xi Jinping for continued success and prosperity. “May the friendship between Pakistan and China continue to flourish in the years to come,” he said, affirming the traditional slogan: “Long live the Pakistan-China friendship.”