Sunday, December 21, 2025
President Zardari expresses solidarity with Iran

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari Saturday, expressed solidarity with brotherly Islamic country Iran during a flight to Iraq.

According to the President House, when the President’s plane entered Iranian airspace while en route from Islamabad to Baghdad, the President of Pakistan sent a message of goodwill to the Iranian leadership.

The message was sent to the Iranian Supreme Leader and the President of Iran.

The President stressed the need for mutual respect and promotion of relations in the region.

