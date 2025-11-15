President Zardari expresses grief over senior PPP leader Lal Bukhsh Bhutto’s death

Saturday, November 15, 2025
ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari, Saturday, expressed deep grief and sorrow over the passing of senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Lal Bukhsh Bhutto.

The president said that Lal Bukhsh Bhutto’s democratic struggle and lifelong public service would always be remembered.

“Lal Bukhsh Bhutto played an important role in strengthening democratic institutions through the platform of the PPP,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

He said that Lal Bukhsh Bhutto’s passing was a loss not only for the party but for the entire nation.

President Zardari extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the departed soul a place in His mercy and give patience to the bereaved family.

