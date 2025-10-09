Thursday, October 9, 2025
President Zardari discusses national, global issues with DPM/FM, NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Oct 08 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister/Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Wednesday, called on President Asif Ali Zardari at his residence in Nawabshah. 

Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Mohsin Naqvi, was also present during the meeting. 

 The leaders discussed matters pertaining to the overall security and political situation in the country, as well as recent regional and international developments, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release. 

DPM/FM Senator Ishaq Dar, who recently attended the United Nations General Assembly session and held several interactions with foreign dignitaries, briefed the president on his engagements and shared insights on pressing global and regional issues. 

