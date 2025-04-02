31.6 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
President Zardari diagnosed with COVID-19, his health condition improving: Dr Asim

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (APP): Personal physician of President Asif Ali Zardari, Dr. Asim Hussain on Wednesday confirmed that the president had tested positive for COVID-19, adding that his health condition was steadily improving.

In a statement issued by the President House Press Wing, Dr. Asim said that a dedicated team of medical experts was closely monitoring his condition, and providing necessary medical care.

Dr. Asim Hussain further stated that due to the nature of the illness, the president had been advised to remain in isolation.

