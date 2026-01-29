President Zardari departs for Pakistan after concluding UAE visit

- Advertisement -

DUBAI, Jan 29 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday departed for Pakistan after completing a four-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and economic cooperation.

At Dubai Airport, the president was seen off by UAE Minister of State Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, the UAE’s Ambassador to Pakistan, and the Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, a Presidency’s news release said.

During the visit, President Zardari held important meetings with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral relations, expanding economic partnership, and exploring avenues for deeper cooperation.

The two sides also exchanged views on progress in defence and security cooperation, as well as strengthening people-to-people contacts, reflecting the longstanding fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE.