Thursday, January 29, 2026
HomeNationalPresident Zardari departs for Pakistan after concluding UAE visit
National

President Zardari departs for Pakistan after concluding UAE visit

4
- Advertisement -
DUBAI, Jan 29 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday departed for Pakistan after completing a four-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and economic cooperation.
At Dubai Airport, the president was seen off by UAE Minister of State Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, the UAE’s Ambassador to Pakistan, and the Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, a Presidency’s news release said.
During the visit, President Zardari held important meetings with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral relations, expanding economic partnership, and exploring avenues for deeper cooperation.
The two sides also exchanged views on progress in defence and security cooperation, as well as strengthening people-to-people contacts, reflecting the longstanding fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan