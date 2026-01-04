President Zardari congratulates Myanmar on 78th Independence Day, reaffirms bilateral ties

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari has extended warm felicitations to Acting President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, Min Aung Hlaing as well as to the government and people of Myanmar on the 78th anniversary of the country’s Independence Day.

In a message issued on the occasion, the president conveyed greetings on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan and highlighted the long-standing cordial relations between Pakistan and Myanmar. He said the ties between the two countries are rooted in mutual respect and understanding dating back to the early years following Myanmar’s independence, and are reinforced by historic cultural links and goodwill between the two peoples.

President Zardari noted that bilateral relations have continued to evolve over time, with growing engagement in areas including trade, defence, health, culture and people-to-people exchanges. He expressed confidence that there remains significant potential to further expand cooperation through practical initiatives and closer institutional linkages serving the shared interests of both countries.

The president said Pakistan attaches importance to working with Myanmar to promote peace, stability and development in the wider region. He added that both countries, as active members of the United Nations and other international forums, value cooperation on issues of mutual concern based on respect for sovereignty, dialogue and multilateralism.

President Zardari acknowledged Myanmar’s important role within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for regional stability and economic integration. He said Pakistan, as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN, remains interested in strengthening engagement with ASEAN and its member states, including Myanmar, to promote connectivity, development and mutual understanding.

The president reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen bilateral contacts with Myanmar and encouraged greater interaction between the public and private sectors of the two countries, noting that such engagement could help translate longstanding goodwill into tangible outcomes for their peoples.