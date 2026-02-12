President Zardari condoles loss of lives in Canadian shooting

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday extended deepest condolences to the Government and people of Canada following the tragic mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia.

In a press statement, the president expressed sorrow over the loss of lives, including several students, and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured.

He also paid tribute to the courage of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and emergency responders who acted quickly to contain the situation.

“Pakistan stands in solidarity with our Canadian brothers and sisters during this time of grief,” the president said adding that the Government of Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to condemn all acts of violence and to promote peace and tolerance.