President Zardari condoles death of Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s wife

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday expressed deep sorrow and condolences over the passing of Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, wife of former Prime Minister of Malaysia Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The president conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Dr Mahathir Mohamad, his family and the people of Malaysia on the sad occasion.

President Zardari said that Tun Dr Siti Hasmah’s long and distinguished service in the fields of medicine, public health and social welfare would be remembered with respect.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the departed soul and grant strength and patience to Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, according to a statement issued by the President House Media Wing.