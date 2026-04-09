President Zardari condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque, warns against attempts to alter its status

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday condemned in the strongest possible terms the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque (Al-Haram Al-Sharif) by Israeli occupation forces, calling it a violation of international law and an assault on the sanctity and historical character of the holy site.

Referring to the 6 April incident involving an Israeli Minister, the president termed the act a provocation and rejected any attempts to alter the established religious and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque, a Presidency’s news release said.

He expressed concern over recent restrictions on access to the mosque, including during Ramzan and Eid, and noted that the regional situation, including the current conflict involving US-Iran, appeared to have been used to justify such measures.

The president called on the international community to take urgent steps to prevent such actions and reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their right to an independent state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.