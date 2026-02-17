President Zardari chairs PPP meeting in Lahore, stresses unity, resilience amid national challenges

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari, Tuesday, chaired a meeting of Pakistan Peoples Party’s local and provincial leadership at Bilawal House in Lahore and discussed internal party affairs as well as the overall political and economic situation in the country.

Divisional and district presidents of the party, members of the PPP Central Punjab Executive Committee, and newly appointed office-bearers of the Central Punjab districts attended the meeting, President Secretariat Media Wing said in a press release.

In his remarks, the president emphasised the importance of political dialogue and unity and said that democratic engagement was the strongest instrument for justice, national cohesion and progress.

He also noted the need for perseverance in public service and constructive politics.

The president observed that Pakistan faced economic pressures and political challenges, adding that addressing these challenges required patience and sustained effort from party workers and leadership.

The president observed that strengthening agriculture and supporting economic stability are vital for national growth and asked for continued focus on these sectors. He underlined that the PPP remains committed to its founding principles and the legacy of its historic leadership.

Talking about national security, President Zardari said that national sovereignty, integrity and security of Pakistan have always been the cornerstone of the party.

From Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and now to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, they continued to fight against threats posed by the enemies of Pakistan, he added.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces to counter the nefarious designs of terrorists backed by foreign countries. We shall defeat extremism and terrorism with the unity of our people,” said President Zardari.

In his address, President PPP Central Punjab, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, highlighted efforts to enhance the party’s footprint in Punjab and highlighted efforts to engage youth and strengthen party structures across the province.

President Peoples Women Wing Central Punjab and MNA, Samina Khalid Ghurki, spoke on the role of women in political and community mobilisation, emphasising grassroots engagement.

President PPP Lahore, Faisal Mir, briefed about party matters relating to Lahore and highlighted the party’s ongoing work on issues of public concern.

The meeting was moderated by Syed Hassan Murtaza, General Secretary PPP Central Punjab, who delivered the opening remarks and introduced divisional presidents and district leadership during the meeting.