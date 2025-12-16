Tuesday, December 16, 2025
HomeNationalPresident Zardari administers oath to FTO
National

President Zardari administers oath to FTO

Islamabad: 16 December 2025 — President Asif Ali Zardari administering the oath of office to Mr Zafar ul Haq Hijazi as Federal Tax Ombudsman at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
1
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari, Tuesday, administered the oath of office of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) to Zafar ul Haq Hijazi at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

“Zafar ul Haq Hijazi is a Chartered Accountant and Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan, with more than four decades of experience in taxation, corporate and capital market regulation, audit oversight, financial management and advisory services. He has previously served as Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and Chairman of the Audit and Oversight Board of Pakistan,” President Secretariat Media Wing said in a press release.

President Zardari administers oath to FTO

Following the oath-taking, FTO Hijazi called on the president.

During the meeting, President Zardari underlined the importance of raising public awareness about the role of the Federal Tax Ombudsman in facilitating taxpayers.

President Zardari administers oath to FTO
Islamabad: 16 December 2025 — President Asif Ali Zardari in a meeting with Mr Zafar ul Haq Hijazi Federal Tax Ombudsman at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He advised the ombudsman to make effective use of modern technology to improve the timely disposal of complaints.

The president stressed that the office of the Federal Tax Ombudsman must ensure speedy and cost-free relief for aggrieved citizens and continue to expand its outreach across the country.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan