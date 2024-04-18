President Zardari addresses Joint Session of Parliament for 7th time

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday had the distinction of addressing the Joint Session of Parliament for seventh time.

This was his inaugural address to the 16th National Assembly as he had previously addressed the 13th National Assembly for five times and the 14th National Assembly once.

President Zardari addressed the joint parliament sessions on September 20, 2008; March 28, 2009; April 5, 2010; March 22, 2011; March 17, 2012; and June 10, 2013.

According to the constitutional provisions, the President should address a Joint Session of Parliament at the commencement of the first session of National Assembly following a general election and at the outset of each parliamentary year as well.

