President Zardari, Acting President Gilani grieved over death of Kashmiri leader Bhat

ISLAMABAD, Sep (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari and Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday expressed their grief over the death of Kashmiri leader Abdul Ghani Bhat.

President Zardari, who is in Urumqi, China, said that Abdul Ghani Bhat’s struggle was a beacon for the Kashmiri people, adding his sacrifices would be written in golden letters in history.

He also prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

While Acting President Gilani paid tribute to Abdul Ghani Bhat’s lifelong struggle and said Bhat’s services would always be remembered.

The acting president prayed for departed soul and the grant of highest rank in Jannah.