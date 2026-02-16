President wishes Chinese leadership, masses prosperous, happy new year

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):President, Asif Ali Zardari has extended his heartfelt felicitations to the people, the government and the leadership of the People’s Republic of China on the occasion of Chinese New Year 2026.

In his message from the Presidency, the president said, “On the joyous occasion of Chinese New Year, ushering in the auspicious Year of the Horse, I extend my heartfelt felicitations to the people, the Government and the leadership of the People’s Republic of China.

The Year of the Horse is traditionally associated with energy, progress and resilience. These qualities reflect the spirit of renewal and forward movement that defines this festival and resonate strongly with the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China.”

President Zardari underlined that the year 2026 also marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries, established in 1951.

Over seven decades, he said Pakistan and China have built an All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership founded on mutual respect, trust and shared purpose.

“This iron-clad friendship has remained steadfast through changing global circumstances and continues to be a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. Pakistan’s all-weather friendship with China is rooted in history.

Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the last international leader to meet Chairman Mao Zedong, a moment that symbolised the confidence and strategic understanding that have guided our relations ever since,” the president said.

Pakistan and China have always supported each other on issues of core national interest, he said, adding that Pakistan has consistently upheld the One-China Policy, while China has extended principled support to Pakistan, including on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, emphasising its peaceful resolution in accordance with the United Nations Charter and relevant Security Council resolutions.

President Zardari also recalled his maximum visits to China during his tenure as President from 2008 to 2013 which were on numerous occasions, far more than most other world leaders visiting China during that period.

These frequent engagements reflected the priority Pakistan has always attached to its relationship with China and helped further deepen mutual trust, understanding and long-term cooperation, he added.

Under the visionary leadership of President Xi Jinping, he said China continues to play an important role in promoting peace, development and multilateral cooperation.

His leadership has further strengthened the bonds of Pak-China friendship and encouraged cooperation aimed at shared development and stability, he added.

Pakistan, he said deeply valued China’s leading and constructive role in regional and global affairs, including as a founding member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

China’s vision and sustained engagement have helped strengthen the SCO as a platform for dialogue, collective security and economic cooperation, contributing to regional stability and connectivity across Eurasia, he added.

Moreover, he said Pakistan and China have forged close cooperation in defence and security, which has contributed significantly to regional peace and stability.

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to safeguarding common interests and promoting a stable and secure regional environment,” he added.

The president also praised the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as a transformative initiative under the Belt and Road framework, driving infrastructure development, industrial growth and connectivity between the two nations.

“As CPEC enters its next phase, Pakistan remains committed to realising its full potential for shared prosperity,” he said.

He added that Pakistan-China all-weather, time-tested, iron-clad brotherly relations, making the two nations, standing together in good times and in challenging moments, are grounded in sincerity and mutual support that remains a source of strength for both nations.

“On this auspicious occasion of the Chinese New Year, I extend my best wishes for health, happiness and continued success to the Chinese people. May the Year of the Horse carry our two nations towards greater achievements in trade, innovation, peace and people-to-people exchange.

Pakistan remains fully committed to further deepening this partnership for a shared future of prosperity. Gong xi fa cai, xin nian kuai le (Wishing you prosperity, and Happy New Year!),” the president said.