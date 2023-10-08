President urges world to play role for international peace

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday called upon the international community to play its active role for a peaceful resolution of the Israel-Palestine dispute in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions and international law.

In a post on X, the president said progress towards peace could not materialise without condemnation of usurpation and brutalisation of Palestinian rights and people by Israel.

“Continuous annexation of land, illegal settlements, disproportionate reactions and killings. The result is no hope and no progress towards peace.”

He said time had come to move forward in line with UN resolutions. “International community can play a big role today towards world peace.”