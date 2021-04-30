President urges workers, employers to play role in socio-economic development of country

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi has urged workers and employers of the country to come forward and play their role in making Pakistan a symbol of efficiency, cooperation and progress.

“We believe that workers and employers are partners in the production process and their cooperation is essential for socio-economic development of the country,” the President said in his message on the occasion of International Labour Day observed every year on May 1.

He said Islam had given sanctity to the rights and dignity of the labourers much before the establishment of labour laws.

“We find numerous inspiring examples of the dignity of labour and respect for the rights of the working classes in the life of the Holy Prophet (Peace be upon Him),” he added.

The President said, “On International Labour Day, we celebrate the contribution of our working men and women and acknowledge their utmost efforts for the betterment of our lives and to the sustainable development of Pakistan.”

“On this day, we reaffirm our resolve to continue our efforts for the dignity of labour and pay tribute to their valiant and heroic struggle for their fundamental rights,” he added.

The President said that the struggle became the beacon of light for fight against social injustice, child labour, bonded labour, discrimination on basis of colour, creed, religion or sex and every form of exploitation.

He said the Government of Pakistan was fully aware of the issues faced by the workers, specifically in the wake of COVID-19 situation, and utmost efforts were being made for the welfare and protection of their rights.

This Pandemic has had a catastrophic effect on the working and labour class and the Government helped them under the EHSAAS program to provide them immediate relief, he added.

The President hoped that the federal and provincial governments would continue their endeavours to ensure the protection of the rights of labour.

“At this moment of International Labour Day, we recommit our collective efforts – as Government, workers and employers to promote equity, social and economic justice, and eradicate child labour, forced labour and every form of discrimination from society,” he added.

“I greet the workers all across Pakistan and pray for their future well-being and prosperity,” the President maintained.