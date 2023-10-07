President urges upon collaboration of all stakeholders to reduce disaster risks

ISLAMABAD, Oct 07 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi has urged all federal and provincial stakeholders to collaborate closely to reduce disaster risks, enhance preparedness, and establish swift response mechanisms through usage of latest technological tools in the face of vulnerabilities.

“It is of utmost importance that we prioritize the welfare of vulnerable segments of our society including women, children, the elderly and individuals with disabilities in all our endeavours,” the president said in a message on the occasion of National Resilience Day being observed on October 8.

On the 8th October each year, he said they came together to show their solidarity and compassion for families who had endured the devastating effects of unprecedented natural disasters.

The president said this day served as a solemn reminder of the catastrophic earthquake in 2005 that brought widespread destruction to Azad Jammu and Kashmir, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and Islamabad Capital Territory.

On this occasion, he said they reaffirmed their commitment to enhance the national preparedness and strengthening of resilience in the face of disasters.

“I also call upon the international community to extend their utmost support to Pakistan in mitigating the adverse impacts of the climate change phenomenon that affects it disproportionately,” President Secretariat Press Wing in a press release quoted the president as saying.

The president said they as a nation had witnessed the relentless force of nature through earthquakes, floods, cyclones, and other calamities. These events had tested their resolve, but they have also illuminated the remarkable spirit of unity, compassion, and resilience that defined them as a unified nation.

“I firmly believe that, as we have done in the past, the people of Pakistan will continue to show their generosity by assisting their fellow citizens struck by disasters through their contributions and tireless efforts,” he added.

The president said last year during Monsoon season, devastating floods had again jolted Pakistan and surpassed all previous records. It was disheartening to note that Pakistan’s contribution to climate change was minimal, yet they found themselves among its primary victims, he added.

The president said despite enduring multiple mega-scale disasters since 2005, the people of Pakistan have consistently displayed courage, selflessness, a spirit of sacrifice, and resilience in the face of adversity.

“The designation of this day as “National Resilience Day” serves as an opportunity for introspection and underscores our commitment to better prepare for future challenges. National Resilience Day prompts us to embrace best practices and implement policies and strategies aimed at fortifying our nation’s resilience,” he added.

The president said their policy initiatives should encompass various sectors, including the resilient and safe development of infrastructure, improved disaster preparedness, poverty alleviation, safer spatial land use planning, adherence to building codes, efficient water resource management, sound agricultural practices, and increased afforestation nationwide, including coastal areas.

On this occasion, the president expressed his gratitude for the invaluable support and assistance provided by the international community, civil society, and private philanthropy in bolstering our national response efforts during the recent mega flood disaster.