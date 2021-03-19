President urges Sri Lankans to visit Buddhist tourist sites in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said that Pakistan was an attractive destination for the Buddhist tourists, so the Sri Lankan people should visit the religious and scenic sites there.

The president said this in a meeting with visiting Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Sri Lankan Army, General Shavendra Silva, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president said that Pakistan highly values its relations with Sri Lanka.

He said both the countries had unanimity of opinion on regional and international issues and enjoyed excellent relations in all areas of mutual interests.

Alvi underlined the need for further enhancing economic, cultural and defence relations between the two countries.

The president apprised the visiting dignitary about the success achieved by Pakistan against the war on terror.

President Alvi highlighted ongoing atrocities and human rights violations by occupation forces in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged that international community to play a positive role to resolve Kashmir issue in accordance with UNSC resolutions.

General Shavendra Silva said Sri Lanka desired to further improve bilateral ties with Pakistan. He said Pakistan was a close and dearest friend of Sri Lanka.

Silva said that the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Sri Lanka would boost bilateral relations.

He deeply thanked Pakistan for its support and standing by Sri Lanka in difficult times.