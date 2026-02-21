President urges scouts to inspire nation for meaningful change

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari expressed confidence that in the years ahead, Pakistan Boy Scouts Association, affiliated with the World Organization of Scout Movement, will become more progressive and impactful, while bringing a positive trajectory to inspire the nation.

In a message on the World Scout Day 2026, as the Chief Scout of Pakistan, the President said, “I extend my warmest congratulations to more than half a million scouts and leaders of the Pakistan Boy Scouts Association on the World Scout Day, commemorating the birthday of Lord Baden-Powell on 22 February 1857, founder of the Boy Scouts Association. “

“This day, celebrated by over 60 million scouts worldwide, pays homage to his vision of making the world a better place through youth empowerment, which has flourished across 176 countries and territories, providing healthy activities for the youth,” he added.

He said, “Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Father of the Nation, recognised the importance of scouting in shaping the character and future of our youth. Addressing scouts during his investiture as the first Chief Scout of Pakistan on 22 December 1947, he observed that scouting can play a very vital role in forming the character of our youth, promoting their physical, mental and spiritual development and making them well-disciplined, tolerant, useful and good citizens.”

“Today, it is imperative to strengthen scout activities to make our nation greener, climate resilient, drug-free and digitally empowered. Scouts must utilise their training to enhance life skills, contribute to emergency response and disaster management and also play a role in eradicating polio from Pakistan,” he continued.

“As the Chief Scout of Pakistan, I wish the scouts of Pakistan continued success in their noble mission. May the Boy Scouts Association serve as the platform to transform our youth into a catalyst for nation-building. I wish you Godspeed,” he added.