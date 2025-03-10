President urges salaries, pensions raise in next budget, avoid downsizing

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday urged the federal government to increase salaries and pensions in the upcoming budget and reduce income taxes on salaried classes besides focusing on creating jobs, instead of downsizing.

The president, in his annual address to the joint session of the parliament marking the beginning of the new parliamentary year, said that the common man, the labourers, and the salaried class were facing serious economic hardships with the people burdened by inflation, high prices of essential items, and rising energy costs.

He said that in the next budget, the Parliament and the government should provide real relief to the people. The government should take measures in the forthcoming budget to increase salaries and pensions, reduce income taxes on salaried classes and lower energy costs, which would help reduce the financial burden on them.

“At the same time, we should avoid downsizing and job cuts. Instead, our focus should be on creating jobs and utilizing trained manpower productively,” the president added.

President Zardari, who had the distinction of being the first civilian president to address the parliament for the eighth time, also called for promoting inclusive and uniform development, ensuring that no province, no district, and no village is left behind.

“The ignored and neglected areas demand urgent attention from the federal government. They also need investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic opportunities to address their sense of deprivation.”