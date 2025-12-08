President urges public servants to commit to good governance

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 08 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari called upon all public servants, professionals and citizens to reaffirm their commitment to honesty and good governance as the collective resolve to uphold integrity will strengthen Pakistan’s institutions and support the path towards stability and growth.

In a message on International Anti-Corruption Day, he said, “Today, Pakistan joins the international community in observing the United Nations’ International Anti Corruption Day. The UN General Assembly set this day in 2003 to mark the adoption of the United Nations Convention against Corruption and to draw global attention to the damage corruption causes to societies and economies. It also reminds us that the fight against corruption is a shared responsibility of governments, civil society, media and citizens.”

“Corruption undermines public trust, weakens institutions and diverts resources away from people who need them most. It slows development, erodes confidence in the rule of law and affects the delivery of essential public services. For a country to progress, its institutions must be strong, impartial and guided by fairness,” he added.

“Pakistan has taken steps over the years to strengthen its accountability framework. Public funds have been recovered in cases involving misuse of authority, financial fraud and illegal occupation of state land. These efforts have brought relief to many affected individuals and helped restore assets to public and private organisations,” he said adding, “Such results show what can be achieved when institutions act with integrity and stay focused on their legal mandate.”

The President said, “At the same time, accountability bodies must earn public respect and public confidence by remaining apolitical, avoiding discrimination and ensuring that their actions are guided only by fair play. Transparency, professionalism and ethical conduct are essential for credibility. Institutions that uphold these principles not only prevent corruption but also reinforce the public’s faith in the state.”

He wished all organisations working for transparency and accountability continued success in their efforts for a fair and corruption free Pakistan.