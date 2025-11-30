President urges PPP workers to uphold democratic unity

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari urged workers and supporters of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to uphold democratic unity, protect the federation and work for a tolerant and forward-looking Pakistan.
In a message on the 58th Foundation Day of the Pakistan Peoples Party, he said, “We pay tribute to our Founder Chairman, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, whose vision, courage and sacrifices strengthened Pakistan’s democratic foundations and inspired generations.”
“Throughout its history, the PPP has risen to meet the challenges of its time. When Pakistan faced authoritarian rule, the PPP stood firm as the party of democratic resistance and led the struggle for the restoration of people’s rights. The party has consistently worked to stabilise the democratic system, foster unity and keep the political process on track,” he added.
He said, “It was under the leadership of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto that Pakistan received its first consensus Constitution in 1973, a national covenant that continues to guide our democracy. The PPP also takes pride in its role in strengthening the federation, initiating reforms in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, laying the foundations of the country’s nuclear programme and advancing landmark reforms in land rights, labour protections, education and social justice.”
“From the MRD and ARD movements to the Charter of Democracy, the Eighteenth Amendment and the National Action Plan, the PPP has remained central to Pakistan’s democratic evolution,” he said adding, “Since its inception, the PPP has been the voice of workers, peasants, women, minorities and all marginalised communities. Their inclusion and empowerment have shaped our political direction and remain at the heart of our mission.”
“As we celebrate this day, let us renew our commitment to democracy, social justice, equality and the empowerment of all citizens, particularly women and minorities, whose participation is essential to a peaceful and pluralistic future for Pakistan. Long live the Pakistan Peoples Party. Long live Pakistan,” he concluded.