President urges nation to seek forgiveness, unity & renewal on Shab-e-Barat

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari has said that Shab-e-Barat is one of the most blessed nights of the Islamic calendar that offers believers a precious opportunity for repentance, self-accountability and turning sincerely towards Allah.

In a message to the nation on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, the president said the sacred night, observed on the 15th of Sha’ban, is regarded as a night of mercy, forgiveness and divine decisions. Citing religious scholars, he noted that it is a night in which Allah Almighty grants forgiveness, mercy and salvation to His servants.

The president said Shab-e-Barat reminds believers of Allah’s boundless mercy, compassion and kindness, and calls upon them to critically review their deeds, seek forgiveness with sincerity and reform their individual and collective lives in accordance with the principles of righteousness and piety.

He said Islam teaches patience, forgiveness, compassion and mutual empathy, and Shab-e-Barat provides a practical opportunity to adopt these noble values. The night, he added, inspires believers to feel remorse over past shortcomings and commit themselves to choosing a better and more righteous path for the future.

The president urged citizens to fully benefit from the blessings of Shab-e-Barat by respecting the rights of others, promoting peace, tolerance and harmony in society, and playing a positive and constructive role in the country’s development, stability and prosperity.

President Zardari said Shab-e-Barat conveys a message of hope, reform and unity. He said the occasion offers an opportunity to renew the resolve to rise above personal interests and prioritize national interest and collective welfare.

The president prayed that Allah Almighty may bless Pakistan with peace and security, economic stability and national unity, grant the people the ability to ease difficulties for one another, and accept their efforts for the welfare of the country and the nation.

He concluded by praying that Allah enables all to truly understand the message of Shab-e-Barat, act upon it, and bring positive and lasting change in their lives.