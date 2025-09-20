President urges int’l community to prefer dialogue over conflict

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari urged the international community to prioritize dialogue, cooperation, and development over weapons and conflict.

In a message on the International Day of Peace observed on September 21, he said, “Pakistan stands ready to play its positive role in establishing a peaceful, just, and sustainable world.”

“International Day of Peace reminds us that peace is not just the absence of war, but also the promotion of justice, equality and sustainable development,” he observed.

“Today, when a battle is going on in the world between the rule of law and might is right, Pakistan is not only standing on the right side of history but is also playing its full role in global and regional stability,” he remarked.

“This is why Pakistan has balanced relations even with the warring powers of the world,” he said adding, “The world now knows Pakistan as a partner in solving problems. The world is appreciating Pakistan’s role in regional and global peace today.”

“Pakistan’s leadership has always raised its voice strongly for global peace and justice. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto took a bold stand for the rights of developing countries and world peace, while Shaheed Benazir Bhutto dedicated her life to peace, democracy, women’s rights and the eradication of extremism across the world,” he recalled adding “Their vision that peace and justice are the foundations of sustainable development, still guides us today.”

“Pakistan believes that peace is possible only when there is justice and equality among all nations. The decades-long deprivations of the people of Palestine and occupied Jammu and Kashmir are shaking the global conscience. Without the right to self-determination in these regions, world peace is incomplete,” he stressed.

He said, “Pakistan takes pride in the fact that it always actively participated in the advancement of world peace.”

“Our long service in UN peacekeeping missions, providing of humanitarian assistance to countries affected by natural disasters and conflicts, and supporting dialogue and cooperation at the global level are part of this commitment,” he continued.

He said, “Today’s youth are facing some of the greatest challenges in human history, such as growing global conflicts, extremism, climate change, economic inequality, and the spread of misinformation in the digital age.”

President Zardari said, “We must empower our youth so that they embrace the values ??of peace, tolerance, and dialogue, and lead the world towards a more secure and just future.”

“I pray to Allah Almighty to illuminate the world with the true light of peace, justice, and mutual respect. Amen,” he concluded.