President urges inclusion, empowerment of visually impaired in socio-economic uplift

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari, reiterating the government’s commitment to protect the rights of visually impaired persons, urged society’s role for their facilitation through considerate acts or accommodations, respecting their independence and by offering assistance and integrating their talents into country’s social and economic uplift.

The president, in his message on White Cane Safety Day, annually observed on October 15, said that the Day was meant to recognise and celebrate the extraordinary resilience, determination, and spirit of visually impaired persons.

“On this White Cane Safety Day, I extend a heartfelt call to action to every citizen, as well as all public and private institutions across Pakistan. I urge you to actively facilitate persons with visual impairments in your daily interactions, whether through simple acts of consideration or more substantial accommodations. Respect their independence and autonomy, recognising that assistance should be offered but never imposed,” he remarked.

He also called for integrating the remarkable talents and capabilities of visually impaired persons into the social and economic development of the country as their perspectives, skills, and contributions were invaluable assets to collective progress.

He said that the white cane, besides being a mere mobility tool, stood as a powerful symbol of courage in the face of adversity, confidence in one’s abilities, and self-reliance in navigating a world often designed without consideration for diverse needs.

President Zardari said that the instrument also reminded society that a truly civilised and progressive society was measured not by its tallest buildings or strongest economy, but by its commitment to ensuring that every individual, regardless of physical ability, enjoyed the freedom to move safely through their communities and had equal access to opportunities in all spheres of life.

He reiterated that the Government of Pakistan, working in close collaboration with various relevant stakeholders, continued to implement strategic measures and initiatives to create a more inclusive society.

“We are systematically improving physical accessibility in public spaces, enhancing educational opportunities through specialised programmes and resources, expanding employment prospects through both public sector initiatives and private sector partnerships, and developing facilities that accommodate diverse needs.”

President Zardari said that the government’s efforts were grounded in its firm belief that an inclusive environment and genuine equal opportunities were not merely aspirational goals but essential foundations of a fair, just, and harmonious society.

“When we empower all citizens to participate fully in national life, we unlock untapped potential and strengthen the very fabric of our nation,” he commented.

Calling the term “handicap” very relative from person to person and from one age group to another, he said that no handicap can, or should, be an obstacle to achieving greater individual and collective goals, citing Pakistan’s visually impaired diplomat Saima Saleem at the United Nations as a shining example who has made the country proud through her intellect and performance, becoming a true role model for others.

“Let us embrace a vision of Pakistan where diversity is celebrated, where barriers, both physical and attitudinal, are systematically dismantled, and where no one is left behind in our journey towards prosperity and national development,” the president said and called for building a society with white cane truly standing as an enduring symbol not of limitation, but of confidence, equality, and dignity for all.

He said while moving forward with hope and determination, the nation should remember that its strength lies in unity and commitment to uplifting every citizen and concluded his message with the slogan of “Pakistan Zindabaad.”