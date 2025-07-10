President urges communities’ role, inclusive policies to tackle population growth challenge

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):As the world observes World Population Day on Friday, President Asif Ali Zardari has stressed the role of communities, including media and civil society, to create awareness on responsible parenthood and family planning to tackle the challenge of population growth.

The president, in his message to the nation on the Day, said that the challenge of population growth continued to hinder the country’s national development process which necessitated a comprehensive, and inclusive approach.

“When community leaders, elders, and civil society organizations promote the benefits of responsible parenthood and support access to family planning, societal attitudes begin to change. The media also has a central role to play in raising awareness and promoting healthy practices, and can significantly influence public behaviour,” he emphasised.

He said that the World Population Day was an opportunity to reflect on evolving population trends and renew our commitment to ensuring the well-being and prosperity of all citizens.

The president said that this year’s theme, “Empowering young people to create the families they want in a fair and hopeful world,” captured the essence of Pakistan’s demographic reality.

“With our population exceeding 242 million, the urgency to adopt forward-looking, evidence-based population policies has never been greater than it is at present. We have a huge youth bulge – our greatest strength, if nurtured through access to education, healthcare, opportunities, and agency.”

The president called upon all institutions—government bodies, civil society, academia, the private sector, and the media—to play their part in strengthening awareness, expanding access to reproductive health services, and prioritising youth empowerment,”

Highlighting the pressure of population growth on country’s national resources, health and education infrastructure, and public services, he said that the rising unemployment, environmental degradation, deforestation, and overstretched health and education systems were symptoms of the imbalance between population size and available resources.

President Zardari called for expanding access to quality family planning services, particularly in rural areas. The focus should be on women’s education and employment, and they should be given equal opportunities, as their empowerment directly influences family choices.

President Zardari also called for the government to enhance its focus on a comprehensive population agenda, guided by the principle of Tawazun — achieving harmony between population growth and resource availability.

“This approach is supported by stakeholders across sectors, including religious leaders, policymakers, and development partners. It reflects our shared commitment to securing a healthier, more equitable, and resource-efficient future.”

He also stressed the need for adopting international best practices including integrating family planning into primary healthcare systems, promoting reproductive health through community-based outreach, deploying trained female health workers at the grassroots level, and using mass media to promote public education and behavioural change. Such strategies can help stabilize population growth, he added.