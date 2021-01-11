President urges business community to take steps for financial inclusion of special persons

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday urged the business community to take steps for the financial inclusion of differently-abled people by providing them jobs according to their skills and talents.

He gave these remarks while talking to a delegation of traders, which led by Haji Tahir Naveed called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

While talking to the members of business community, the president remarked that the government was cognizant of their problems and steps were being taken to provide them a business-friendly environment.

He said that the government had provided a financial stimulus package of over Rs 1.2 trillion to support the business community as well as the poor strata of society.

It kept the businesses open during the COVID-19 pandemic to save the economy from adverse impacts of the pandemic, he added.

The president said despite the pandemic, Pakistan’s economy was on the road to recovery and the surge in exports and 24.9% increase in remittances were healthy signs for it.

The delegation appreciated the business-friendly policies of the government, particularly its support to the businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.