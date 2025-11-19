President urges all stakeholders to join hands in creating safe, nurturing environment for children

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari has urged government bodies, civil society, human rights organisations, the media, UN agencies, communities, parents, teachers, religious scholars and children to join hands in creating a safe and nurturing environment for every child in Pakistan.

In his message on World Children’s Day, the president underscored that this year’s global theme, “My Day, My Rights,” encouraged children to speak up and take part in decisions that affect their lives.

President Zardari said World Children’s Day reminded that it is not just a day of acknowledgement but a call to action. The day promotes international unity and awareness of children’s welfare, marking the anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, he added.

He said it highlights the progress made under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the importance of strong social protection systems. “Establishing comprehensive frameworks for child protection is not just a matter of policy, it is a moral imperative,” he added.

The president noted that “the Day also reminds our shared responsibility to build a future where every child can enjoy fundamental rights, free from discrimination and exploitation.” The protection of child rights, he said is not simply a legal commitment but a moral duty that demands our collective attention and effort.

“Pakistan is proud to be a signatory to international conventions that promote the inclusion of children’s voices in policymaking. Our commitment to these principles remains firm, and we continue to take practical steps to turn

them into reality,” President Asif Zardari said.

The Constitution of Pakistan, he underlined, guaranteed the protection and promotion of children’s rights. This commitment is reflected in key laws such as the National Commission on the Rights of the Child Act 2017, the ICT Child Protection Act 2018, the Juvenile Justice System Act 2018, the Domestic Workers Act 2022 and the ICT Child Marriage Restraint Act 2025, which criminalises child marriage for anyone under the age of 18, he added.

President Zardari said the Government had also set up mechanisms and service delivery units, including child protection institutions, to prevent exploitation and safeguard children’s welfare. While the State continues to strengthen laws and policies, the protection of children requires collective effort, he said.